Firefighters on scene near Harmon, Nellis Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:31s - Published 2 days ago Firefighters on scene near Harmon, Nellis Chopper 13 is over a home on Harmon Avenue and Nellis Boulevard where crews are responding to an incident. Check ktnv.com for updates. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NELLIS BLVD.THIS IS IN THE EAST PART OF THEVALLEY-- GARAGE-- ADLIBWE WILL KEEP YOU UPDATED AS WELEARNMORETODAY - HOUSE SPEAKER NANCYPELOSI AND TREASURY SECRETARYSTEVEN





You Might Like

Tweets about this