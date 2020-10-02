Global  
 

Shots fired In Lagos during protests against police brutality

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published




Shots were fired in Lagos Wednesday as protesters continued to demonstrateagainst police brutality in Nigeria.

Demonstrators gathered at Lekki TollGate, where Amnesty International said late Tuesday there was “credible butdisturbing evidence” that security forces had fatally shot protesters who weredemonstrating against police brutality despite a new curfew being imposed.


Lagos under curfew after soldiers open fire [Video]

Lagos under curfew after soldiers open fire

Nigeria unrest: Soldiers open fire on demonstrators in Lagos [Video]

Nigeria unrest: Soldiers open fire on demonstrators in Lagos

Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses [Video]

Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses

Footage posted on social media shows several hundred people demonstrating, in defiance of a curfew imposed hours earlier by authorities.

'Many dead' after Nigeria security forces shoot on protesters: Amnesty [Video]

'Many dead' after Nigeria security forces shoot on protesters: Amnesty

The NGO says there is 'credible but disturbing evidence' on fatal shootings in Lagos involving #endSARS protesters against police brutalityView on euronews

Nigerian forces accused of killing anti-police brutality protesters

 Biden calls on Nigeria's leader and military to "cease the violent crackdown" as protesters claim uniformed men "kept on shooting and shooting at us."
Amnesty International: Credible reports protesters shot dead in Nigeria

 Amnesty International said late Tuesday there was "credible but disturbing evidence" that security forces in the mega city of Lagos had fatally shot protesters..
'NGOs should adhere to all laws': MEA on Amnesty International closing in India [Video]

'NGOs should adhere to all laws': MEA on Amnesty International closing in India

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that NGOs must adhere to Indian laws. Srivastava was speaking on Amnesty International shutting operations in India. "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a press release on this issue. NGOs are expected to adhere to all laws with respect to foreign funding. Expect other govts to not condone contraventions of Indian laws by any entity," Srivastava said. Human rights watchdog Amnesty International recently shut operations in India. Operations halted after government froze several of organizations bank account. In november 2019, CBI had raided Amnesty India’s offices in Bengaluru. The non-profit organization was accused of receiving foreign funds.

Nigeria Declares Curfew After Peaceful Protest Against Police Brutality Turns Violent

Nigerian officials have imposed a 24-hour curfew in Lagos, Africa's largest city, amid rising unrest...
Nigerians gather to protest against police brutality despite 24-hour curfew [Video]

Nigerians gather to protest against police brutality despite 24-hour curfew

The Lagos government imposed a state-wide 24-hour curfew on Tuesday, October 20 as protests against police brutality continue across the country.

Nigeria protests: Rallies disrupt major cities [Video]

Nigeria protests: Rallies disrupt major cities

For now, the police are allowing the protests to continue for more than a week.

