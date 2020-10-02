Shots fired In Lagos during protests against police brutality

'NGOs should adhere to all laws': MEA on Amnesty International closing in India



Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that NGOs must adhere to Indian laws. Srivastava was speaking on Amnesty International shutting operations in India. "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a press release on this issue. NGOs are expected to adhere to all laws with respect to foreign funding. Expect other govts to not condone contraventions of Indian laws by any entity," Srivastava said. Human rights watchdog Amnesty International recently shut operations in India. Operations halted after government froze several of organizations bank account. In november 2019, CBI had raided Amnesty India’s offices in Bengaluru. The non-profit organization was accused of receiving foreign funds.

