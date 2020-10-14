Global  
 

Captain Tobias, 9, celebrates raising more than £150,000 in lockdown challenges

A nine-year-old boy who has raised more than £150,000 through a series ofchallenges inspired by Captain Tom Moore said he is “chuffed to bits” at thesupport he has received.

“Captain” Tobias Weller, who has cerebral palsy andautism, has completed two marathon-long events since the start of thelockdown, despite being unable to walk or stand unaided.


