Captain Tobias, 9, celebrates raising more than £150,000 in lockdown challenges

A nine-year-old boy who has raised more than £150,000 through a series ofchallenges inspired by Captain Tom Moore said he is “chuffed to bits” at thesupport he has received.

“Captain” Tobias Weller, who has cerebral palsy andautism, has completed two marathon-long events since the start of thelockdown, despite being unable to walk or stand unaided.