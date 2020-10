Soldiers opened fire on Nigerians protesting against police brutality in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday, and at least two people were shot, four witnesses told Reuters.

Biden calls on Nigeria's leader and military to "cease the violent crackdown" as protesters claim uniformed men "kept on shooting and shooting at us."

Shots fired In Lagos during protests against police brutality Shots were fired in Lagos Wednesday as protesters continued to demonstrateagainst police brutality in Nigeria. Demonstrators gathered at Lekki TollGate, where Amnesty International said late Tuesday there was “credible butdisturbing evidence” that security forces had fatally shot protesters who weredemonstrating against police brutality despite a new curfew being imposed.

