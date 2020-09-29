Witches Paddle Takes Place In North Park
It was a spooky scene on the lake in North Park as witches brought their own paddle boards and kayaks and took to the water!
Something Good: Paddle Boarding WitchesPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at some witches who paddle board on North Park Lake!
