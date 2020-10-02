Your voice, Your Future

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTAT - Published
>>> celebration of life ceremony for dr. ofona will take place this weekend.

That will be saturday at brittlebank park.

The viewing starts at noon for well-known doctor, which will be followed by ceremony at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requesting donations be made to the goulet society to ensure that dr. o as he was affectionately known to pour in the mission he was so passionate about.

>> leah: political news this morning at the pace things are moving right now could judge amy coney barrett be confirmed next week.

Rare weekend session to install president trump's pick for election day.

With a 53-47 republican majority the president's nominee is expected to be appointed.

>>> the trump and biden campaigns are focusing on swing states with election less than two weeks away.

>> jon: doug luzader reporting from washington and final race for the white house is tightening.

>> reporter: pennsylvania and north carolina getting a lot of attention today from both campaigns and president trump trying to make the most of those new allegations against joe biden's son.

>> where is hunter?

Remember we said that.

Where is hunter number one selling t-shirt.

>> president trump trying to connect the dots between former president joe biden and connection between ukraine and china and controversial new york post story last week.

The president was making the case.

>> we want to make sure we have a democratic president, democratic vice president and democratic congress.

>> obama has made limited appearances on behalf of his former vice president but we will be at rally today in philadelphia to help shore up the state.

Biden himself remains off the campaign trail while he is believed to be preparing for thursday's debate the extended absence unusual with the election so close.

That means the running mate is getting quite a workout.

>> i actually started the day being in milwaukee virtually.

I did a number of radio interviews.

>> today kamala harris will make case in person in north carolina and just about just about cross paths with president trump there.

Right now most polls show that north carolina race as a toss-up right within the margin of error.




