Dr. Jeff Pothof speaks about COVID-19 precautions for Badger games Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:09s - Published 2 days ago Dr. Jeff Pothof speaks about COVID-19 precautions for Badger games Dr. Jeff Pothof explains how people should safely celebrate Badger football games. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this