Rare white sea turtle baby found on at the South Carolina beach, pics go viral|Oneindia News

In a surprising discovery at the South Carolina beach in the United States, Volunteers a rare white sea turtle hatchling.

The Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol spotted the white-coloured baby turtle crawling across the sand while checking sea turtle nests on the beach.

According to a Facebook page post from the Town of Kiawah Island SC, the discovery of the rare white sea turtle excited volunteers.

While few images show the white turtle crawling on the sand, others show it in someone’s hand.

The tiny creature can be seen with his eyes partly closed.

His body parts are all wounded up by sand particles.

