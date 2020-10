I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! is getting a new spin-off show, hosted by Vick Hope.



Related videos from verified sources Trending Now: Ready To Roar On The Dance Floor?



Florida's Carole Baskin from '"Tiger King" is joining the new crop of celebrity dancers on "Dancing with the Stars." Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:41 Published on September 2, 2020 Gwrych Castle to host I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here



Gwrych Castle has been officially announced as the new location for thereality television series I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published on August 27, 2020