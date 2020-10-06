'Did you hear PM Modi say the word...': Rahul Gandhi's fresh salvo on Ladakh

Amid the border tension at Line of Actual Control in Ladakh between India and China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the matter."Did you hear him say anything on China, have you heard him say the word China over the last couple of months? Why do you think he's not saying it, because he doesn't want to take the attention of the people of this country to face that China has occupied our land. The Chinese has occupied 1200 square kilometer of our territory. I ask the Prime Minister when you are planning to remove the Chinese from Bharat Mata's territory? That is the most important issue right now," said Rahul Gandhi. Several rounds of diplomatic and military talks between the two countries have yet to yield a solution over border dispute.
Ahead of Bihar elections, while addressing public rally in Bettiah on October 21, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda said, "Prior to 2014, nobody presented their report card. People used to speak of their caste in public addresses and ask for votes on basis of their caste and region." "In 2014 Narendra Modi changed the character of India's politics," he added. "Tejashwi Yadav's posters don't show Lalu. PM Modi's politics has made people so aware that son is removing his own father from posters. Tejashwi knows that if there's Lalu Yadav's photo, it'll remind of 'lalten yug' and when JP (JP Nadda) speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo it will remind of 'LED yug'," BJP National President further stated.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, telling him the nation wants to know when will the Chinese troops be “thrown out” of Indian territory. "The prime minister will not say one word about China", the Wayanad MP, who is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, he said. " I don't think there's any other country in the world today where a foreign power can take land from the country and then no answer from the leadership. This is shocking to me....So what I would like is the prime minister to tell the nation when the Chinese are going to be thrown out of Indian territory," Gandhi said. "What's the date by which the Chinese soldiers are going to be kicked out of India? That's what I want to know. But I guarantee you that the prime minister won't have the guts to say that", he said. Watch the full video for more details.
Rahul Gandhi attended a Covid-19 review meeting at Malappuram on October 19. In the past 3 days, Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases in Kerala. Gandhi also interacted with Wayanad residents outside Malappuram Collectorate. Earlier, Cong workers welcomed him at Kozhikode International Airport. The Congress leader is on a three-day visit to his constituency, Wayanad. Gandhi is slated to attend a Covid review meeting at Wayanad on October 20. The Congress leader will also visit Mananthavady Covid-19 hospital on October 21. Watch the full video for more.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the police personnel on Police Commemoration Day in Lucknow. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also paid tribute to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the line of duty, at Police Headquarters in Mumbai's Naigaon. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy attended an event organised on Police Commemoration Day 2020 on October 21 in Vijayawada. He paid tribute to slain soldiers who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties. The day is observed every year to pay homage to 10 CRPF jawans who laid down their lives battling Chinese Army in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 21 attended the National Police Commemoration Day parade. He paid tribute at the National Police Memorial in Delhi. The day is observed every year to pay homage to the 10 CRPF jawans who laid down their lives battling Chinese Army in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.
Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind over killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh. He said, "It is imperative that responsible including policemen who prepared inputs that led to his security cover being withdrawn should be investigated through high-level probe." Speaking to ANI, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) In-Charge, Harish Rawat said, "Partap Singh Bajwa has every right to write to the President but he should have written first to Punjab Chief Minister as law and order is a state subject."
United States of America's Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a conversation at Atlantic Council called India a capable country of talented people. Mark Esper said, "It's the world's largest democracy. A very capable country, very talented people. And they face off every day, Chinese aggression in the Himalayas, specifically along that Line of Actual Control." Esper on his upcoming visit to India said, "Secretary Pompeo and I would be there (India) next week, it's our second 2+2 (ministerial) with Indians and third ever for India and US. India will well be most consequential partner for us, I think, in Indo-Pacific for sure, in the century."
Facing flak for his "item" jibe about Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi, state Congress chief Kamal Nath has expressed regret and claimed that he did not say anything disrespectful. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said earlier in the day that he did not appreciate the kind of language Nath used, Nath maintained that he would not apologise. Nath claimed the word "item' is used in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but the BJP tried to "mislead" by making it an issue to divert people's attention as it is sensing defeat in the November 3 bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that for far too long governments have been focused on increasing productivity and have ignored farmers’ profitability. PM Modi’s remarks come as farmer groups have been protesting against the Modi government’s recently enacted farm laws. PM Modi said that they are committed to increasing the income of farmers and added that opportunities are now being created for the transition of farmers into entrepreneurs. Referring to high milk, sugar, and wheat production in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab, PM Modi said such models of local enterprise will take the country forward. PM Modi was speaking after releasing the autobiography of former Union Minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and renaming the Pravara Rural Education Society via video conference. Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil served as a Member of Lok Sabha for multiple terms. His autobiography is titled 'Deh Vechwa Karani' which means 'dedicating one's life for a noble cause’. PM Modi said that Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil had dedicated his entire life to the benefit of society through his path-breaking work in various fields, including agriculture and cooperatives. Watch the full video for all the details.
