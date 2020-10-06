'Did you hear PM Modi say the word...': Rahul Gandhi's fresh salvo on Ladakh

Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his attack on the Central government over the persisting tension with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The Opposition leader was visiting his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad in Kerala.

He asked gathered reporters whether they had heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi mention China in his statements over the past couple of months.

Gandhi said that forces of the neighbouring nation had occupied 1,200 sq km of Indian territory.

