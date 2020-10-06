Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shanghai Building "Walks" Itself to New Location

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Shanghai Building 'Walks' Itself to New Location

Shanghai Building "Walks" Itself to New Location

Have you ever seen a building literally get up and walk itself to a new location.

Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Interview: Jean-Robert de Cavel on closing Table this December [Video]

Interview: Jean-Robert de Cavel on closing Table this December

Jean-Robert de Cavel will close his flagship restaurant, Jean-Robert's Table at the end of 2020, but he hopes to reopen at a new location as soon as next fall.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:16Published
Taco Bell is apparently a 'high end' restaurant in China [Video]

Taco Bell is apparently a 'high end' restaurant in China

Taco Bell is a newcomer to the world’s most populous country.According to the New York Times, the chain’s current Chinese version began opening in major cities in 2017.That explains why many in the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:02Published
Thief steals Torah scroll from synagogue [Video]

Thief steals Torah scroll from synagogue

This is the shocking moment a thief steals a large Torah scroll as well as other religious items from a Jewish centre in New York State.The incident happened in the city of Yonkers, local police are..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 02:08Published