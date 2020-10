Continued discussion for a COVID-19 bill Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:33s - Published 6 days ago Continued discussion for a COVID-19 bill Today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will once again discuss a COVID-19 relief deal. Pelosi wanted an agreement yesterday but says the progress is still worth pursuing. 0

