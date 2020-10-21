Mayor Winnecke On New Executive Order & Plans Moving Forward

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 minutes ago

Be extended.

On monday - the city of evansville announced new restrictions on large gathering and area events.... in the last two weeks-- vanderburgh county saw a massive spike in covid-19 cases these new restrictions limit gatherings over 125 people in hopes to limit the spread.

Now residents take plans for their events to the vanderburgh county health department - where they may approve - deny*or make changes to the submitted plans.... mayor lloyd winnecke joins us today to discuss his plans for the future of evansville.... xxxx as your office balances the health and safety risks of this pandemic - its also putting some industries in a tough position.... what type of feedback are you receiving