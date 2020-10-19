Chipotle Now Charges for a Tortilla on the Side
Wrapping your burrito bowl with the free tortilla has long been considered a hack to get more bang for your buck.
Chipotle abandons humanity, starts charging for tortillas on the sideIn a final blow to society’s sanity,Chipotle has decided to get rid of thebeloved “tortilla on the side” hack.The go-to move for many Chipotlelovers was to make their ownburrito with their free..
Big Change Coming To ChipotleBusiness Insider Chipotle is now charging $0.25 for a side tortilla.
Chipotle fans are devastated.
The free tortilla hack has historically been one of customers' favorite ways to get free food from..