Chipotle Now Charges for a Tortilla on the Side

Video Credit: Food & Wine - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Chipotle Now Charges for a Tortilla on the Side

Chipotle Now Charges for a Tortilla on the Side

Wrapping your burrito bowl with the free tortilla has long been considered a hack to get more bang for your buck.


