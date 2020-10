Delivery Apps Are Allegedly Asking California Drivers to Promote Prop 22 Video Credit: Food & Wine - Duration: 01:02s - Published 1 day ago Delivery Apps Are Allegedly Asking California Drivers to Promote Prop 22 If passed, the statewide referendum would allow businesses like Uber, Luft, and Doordash to exempt gig workers from employee status and benefits. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Prop 22 opponents say Yes on 22 should not be able to mail flyers as nonprofit Opponents of California’s Proposition 22, the measure that seeks to continue classifying rideshare...

TechCrunch - Published 1 day ago