‘Like Sachin-Sehwag’: Rajnath Singh lauds BJP-JDU alliance | Bihar polls 2020

Calling the BJP-JD(U) partnership in Bihar as "superhit" as the opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in cricket, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said one can debate on the quantum of development done by Nitish Kumar, but no one can point a finger at the chief minister on the issue of corruption.
Singh also attacked the opposition, saying the people had also witnessed the 15-year tenure of the RJD government in the state and can well understand the difference between the "misrule" of that time and the good governance of the Nitish Kumar-led alliance government.
Addressing a rally here in Bhagalpur district ahead of assembly polls beginning October 28, Singh said, "The alliance of the BJP and the JD(U) is as superhit as the opening pair of Sachin and Sehwag of the Indian cricket team."He said the alliance government has provided basic facilities of electricity, road, and water, which Bihar lacked for decades.
Addressing public rally in Kahalgaon town on October 21 ahead of Bihar elections, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mocked 'Mahagathbandhan' of Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He said, "Laalten phoot gayi hai aur tel beh gayi hai, ab na panjaa ka chali aur na unka koi khel chali."
Slippers were hurled at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a poll rally in Bihar’s Aurangabad. The leader was sitting with party workers when the incident happened. Two slippers were hurled at the leader. One of the slipper missed Yadav while the second one landed in his lap. Yadav has been campaigning in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls in the state. The leader has also challenged BJP, JDU and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over work done in the state. Watch the full video for more details.
The Bihar Assembly election is approaching and the main battle is between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. While BJP & the JDU are fighting the Bihar polls together, there is a lot of speculation about Chirag Paswan’s LJP deciding to go solo. What has also aroused the curiosity of political pundits is that the LJP chief has decided to only field candidates against Nitish Kumar’s JDU and has referred to himself as ‘PM Modi’s Hanuman’. While BJP has been trying to distance itself from Chirag Paswan calling the party a ‘vote-katuwa’, many believe that the BJP is keeping options open for the post-poll scenario. So is there more than what meets the eye as far as alliances go in Bihar? Watch this edition of In Focus where Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad speaks to BJP leader Guru Prakash Paswan for all the details.
Political campaigning and rallies have been ended ahead of the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) election scheduled to take place on October 22 in which people of the region are going to vote through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for the first time. The local administration has sought help from the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport polling parties and their material to places where road connectivity is poor. This time around, the administration has also made a special arrangement for the senior citizen and physically challenged voters. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the major political parties in the fray in the Leh council election.
Speaking to media on October 21, ahead of Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Yadav said, "Such things keep going in democracy and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is tired both mentally and physically. He is giving baseless statements these days." "As per the information received through Right to Information (RTI), CM Kumar has spent around Rs 500 crore on advertisements," he added.
Setting aside their political differences, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Union minister Nityanand Rai attended the shraddha ritual of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan who..
