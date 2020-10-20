Global  
 

‘Like Sachin-Sehwag’: Rajnath Singh lauds BJP-JDU alliance | Bihar polls 2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
‘Like Sachin-Sehwag’: Rajnath Singh lauds BJP-JDU alliance | Bihar polls 2020

‘Like Sachin-Sehwag’: Rajnath Singh lauds BJP-JDU alliance | Bihar polls 2020

Calling the BJP-JD(U) partnership in Bihar as "superhit" as the opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in cricket, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said one can debate on the quantum of development done by Nitish Kumar, but no one can point a finger at the chief minister on the issue of corruption.

Singh also attacked the opposition, saying the people had also witnessed the 15-year tenure of the RJD government in the state and can well understand the difference between the "misrule" of that time and the good governance of the Nitish Kumar-led alliance government.

Addressing a rally here in Bhagalpur district ahead of assembly polls beginning October 28, Singh said, "The alliance of the BJP and the JD(U) is as superhit as the opening pair of Sachin and Sehwag of the Indian cricket team."He said the alliance government has provided basic facilities of electricity, road, and water, which Bihar lacked for decades.

Watch the full video for more details.


