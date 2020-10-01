Never feel embarrassed about a pimple again with this new Gen Z beauty brand’s viral acne product

Ever have stubborn pimples that won’t go away?

Cover them with Hydro-Stars made by this new Gen Z beauty brand, Starface.

This viral product is a star-shaped hydrocolloid pimple-protector that flattens and protects your pimples from bacteria, picking and popping.

Plus, they’re super cute and come in different colors!

Read more here: https://bit.ly/3dP4nts Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.