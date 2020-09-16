2022 GMC Hummer EV “walks” like a crab

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV has finally been revealed and it certainly looks the part and has some pretty wicked technology and gear under the skin.

The first version of the Hummer EV that will be available is the tricked-out Edition 1.

It features three electric motors, which allows for torque vectoring.

These motors make 1,000 horsepower, though GMC still hasn’t given real-world torque numbers.

The motors are fed by a 24-module Ultium battery pack.

The pack can provide an estimated 350 miles or more of range and takes just 10 minutes to charge.