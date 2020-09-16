Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2022 GMC Hummer EV “walks” like a crab

Video Credit: Autoblog Minute - Duration: 02:00s - Published
2022 GMC Hummer EV “walks” like a crab

2022 GMC Hummer EV “walks” like a crab

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV has finally been revealed and it certainly looks the part and has some pretty wicked technology and gear under the skin.

The first version of the Hummer EV that will be available is the tricked-out Edition 1.

It features three electric motors, which allows for torque vectoring.

These motors make 1,000 horsepower, though GMC still hasn’t given real-world torque numbers.

The motors are fed by a 24-module Ultium battery pack.

The pack can provide an estimated 350 miles or more of range and takes just 10 minutes to charge.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

2022 GMC Hummer EV: Everything we know

2022 GMC Hummer EV: Everything we know The latest teaser for the GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck doesn't show the truck itself, but...
MotorAuthority - Published


Tweets about this

Ragazaga5

Ragazaga @WholeMarsBlog They called it hummer. Hummer in swedish means lobster A car called lobster that walks like a crab 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nissan Z Proto, next-gen Hyundai Tucson and a hi-po mystery Bronco | Autoblog Podcast #645 [Video]

Nissan Z Proto, next-gen Hyundai Tucson and a hi-po mystery Bronco | Autoblog Podcast #645

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. In the news this week, Ford has teased some sort of..

Credit: Autoblog Podcast     Duration: 23:11Published
The GMC Hummer EV is getting a Crab Mode. [Video]

The GMC Hummer EV is getting a Crab Mode.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:03Published