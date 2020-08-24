Global  
 

China to Sweden: drop Huawei ban, or face fallout

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s
China to Sweden: drop Huawei ban, or face fallout

China to Sweden: drop Huawei ban, or face fallout

China has told Sweden to reconsider its move to ban Huawei and ZTE from the country's 5G phone networks, warning that the move could have consequences for Swedish firms. Julian Satterthwaite reports.


