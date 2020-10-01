How parents plan to make up for the twists and turns of 2020 this holiday season Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 minutes ago How parents plan to make up for the twists and turns of 2020 this holiday season Over a third of moms plan on making up for 2020 by going over the top and stepping up their "Mrs. Claus" game with the holiday gifts this year, according to new research. Sixty-nine percent of moms surveyed said they feel pressured to make this holiday season great for their children due to COVID-19. A new poll of 2,000 moms with children under 18 found respondents will spend an average of $228 just on gifts for the kids this year. The study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with online retailer Zulily, aimed to uncover how moms are approaching the holiday season this year and found nearly half (48%) are genuinely worried about hiding gifts this year because the family is home more often than before. But the gift hiding spots remain similar to years past. Forty-six percent of moms surveyed still plan on hiding holiday gifts in the closet. Unfortunately, some moms have so masterfully hidden toys, they've actually lost them. Over half (55%) revealed they've hidden gifts so well that they've forgotten where they put them. But seeing their kid's reactions upon receiving their gifts each holiday is what makes it all worth it. Seventy-six percent said they're looking forward to seeing their kids laugh and smile. And 61% simply find holiday gift-giving to be a great way to show their family that they love them - after all, the holiday season is all about bringing families together. Though many families are staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, playtime is needed more than ever: 58% of moms are looking for toys that encourage their kids to burn energy and boost their physical activity. Another 55% hope to find toys that encourage their children to be creative and imaginative while 53% will be looking for toys that cultivate a child's education and learning. Sadly, COVID-19 has impacted how children play. Fifty-five percent said their kids are bored more often while a further 47% said it's a lot harder to coordinate playdates for their kids. And 37% struggle to find inspiration for keeping their kids busy with activities. "Playtime is more important than ever," said Zulily's resident toy expert Lindsay Reynolds. "Toys, games and books are essential tools that can keep families close, physically active and imaginative! "The holidays should be all about playing together as a family." From decorating the house (65%) and watching holiday movies/TV (51%) to listening to holiday music (49%) and spending more time with family (43%), "Mrs. Clauses" everywhere are sticking to the traditions to bring their kids some holiday cheer this year. But moms are also incorporating new traditions into the mix this year. Over half (51%) are making their own decorations while 36% are writing thank you letters to those essential workers that help keep life moving. Just like greatly revered - but often forgotten - Mrs. Claus, moms feel they don't get enough credit for the work they do to make the holidays magical. In fact, the survey found 63% of moms wish they were recognized more by their family for all the hard work they do - especially for the holidays. "This year has been tough for many - but the holiday season is the perfect time to celebrate at home. It's also the prime season moms — AKA the Mrs. Claus of the family, to ring in some cheer," Reynolds added. "Why not build new traditions and revisit favorite activities so that your family can cherish what matters most: each other? There are ways you can spend quality time together without spending a lot." 0

