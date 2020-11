WCCO Viewers Share Their Holiday Shopping Plans Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:27s - Published on October 21, 2020 WCCO Viewers Share Their Holiday Shopping Plans A new holiday shopping survey shows shoppers plan to to spend $1,387 per household this year, down 7% from last year (3:27). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 21, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WCCO Viewers Sound Off On Holiday Shopping Online



Retailers this week are giving holiday shoppers every opportunity to get a jump on their to-buy lists (4:22). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 13, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 04:22 Published on October 13, 2020