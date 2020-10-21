“I stopped the team bus and spent £100 on beer!” - Wilder Manager Masterclass FIFA21 Career Mode Video Credit: Copa90 - Duration: 04:39s - Published 43 seconds ago “I stopped the team bus and spent £100 on beer!” - Wilder Manager Masterclass FIFA21 Career Mode FIFA 21 is the year of Career Mode. Brand new innovation and genuine insight from the game's elite managers has been injected into the game.To learn more about the new features, and the crossovers with day-to-day manager responsibilities at the highest level, we linked Timbsy up with Premier League gaffa, Chris Wilder.The Sheffield United manager explains his managerial approach and how he's kept it consistent through his career, adapting players into new positions and if he's ever been tempted to sub himself on at key moments in games... 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

