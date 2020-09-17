Minister confirms South Yorkshire Covid restrictions

Health Minister Ed Argar has defended the government's Covid-19 testing infrastructure despite widespread criticism of the system. Mr Argar claimed priority group structures were being implemented to safeguard system capacity for those who need it from people applying for tests who do not need one. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health minister Ed Argar has defended the use of local lockdowns to prevent the spread of coronavirus, explaining how restrictions in Leicestershire lead to a declining infection rate. Mr Argar insisted the frequency of these regional lockdowns was not indicative of a looming second national lockdown.
Minister for health Edward Argar tells BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Staytthe key to avoiding a second national lockdown is by following the "rule ofsix" regulation and keeping a safe distance from others.
The Duke of Cambridge has acknowledged the "challenging" impact of coronavirus on cancer treatment, as he launched the construction of a £70 million centre to combat the disease. William's comments came during a visit to the Royal Marsden's south London hospital to lay the foundation stone of the Oak Cancer Centre, a research and treatment facility.
The chancellor's employment support schemes "have more holes than a Swiss cheese", shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson has claimed. Responding, Rishi Sunak told MPs that "we will continue to do what it takes to protect this economy and people's livelihoods".
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said further trade talks would be "meaningless" unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statement following the conclusion of last week's European Council summit, he told MPs: "There's no point in negotiations proceeding as long as the EU sticks with this position. Such talks would be meaningless and would take us no nearer to finding a workable solution."
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has told MPs that further Brexit trade talks would be "meaningless" unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statement following the conclusion of last week's European Council summit, he said "The conclusions of that council reaffirmed the EU's original negotiating mandate, they dropped a reference to intensive talks that has been in the draft and they declared that all, all future moves in this negotiation had to be made by the UK".
Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons.
Nuns from the Poor Clares of Arundel are making music in an effort to help people relax through the coronavirus pandemic and show others a little bit about their way of life. Music producers use the nun's ancient plainchant against a chilled 21st Century beat.
Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has told ITV News that the government went "a step too far" by trying to impose the highest coronavirus restrictions with funding on Westminster's "terms".
Scotland's First Minister has said that restrictions on hospitality north of the border will be in place for a week longer than previously stated. The Scottish Government will publish a tiered system of restrictions on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said, which will come into effect on November 2.
Boris Johnson has said that the £60 million offered to Greater Manchester to support businesses affected by new coronavirus restrictions will be distributed to the region's boroughs. The prime minister made the announcement at PMQs after Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of "dividing communities" over his handling of negotiations with mayor Andy Burnham.
