Bryce Hall accused of being involved in restaurant brawl

Footage of TikTok star Bryce Hall’s alleged involvement in a restaurant brawl has emerged just weeks after he was accused of getting into a street fight in West Hollywood.On Oct.

20, video of an altercation at a Mexican restaurant was released by TMZ.

The publication identified Hall in the thick of a fight .According to TMZ, Hall and his friends were hanging out on the patio when a server told them to stop vaping.

It’s illegal to vape in restaurants in Los Angeles.When they were asked to leave and given the check, Hall and his friends jumped an employee and a number of other people joined in until restaurant staff broke up the brawl.Hall told TMZ that he was vaping, but said he was polite when he was asked to leave.He said the trouble began when he had to repeatedly ask to get his credit card back and was told by the manager to “get the f*** off the property”.Hall claimed the manager grabbed him and tried to drag him away, which sparked the larger brawl.One employee told TMZ that he suffered a potentially broken hand and blamed Hall as the attacker in the police report.

He reportedly wants to press charges against Hall