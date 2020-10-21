Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 21, 2020
Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Pennsylvania Shaping Up To Be Key State On Election NightPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with CBS This Morning's Tony Dokoupil as he travels through Erie for his "At America's Crossroads" Election coverage.
Happy Howl-O-Ween: Oct. 21, 2020These pups are ready for Howl-O-Ween!
Something Good: Books And Diapers For BabiesPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have more information on the Best Books for Babies Diaper Drop event.