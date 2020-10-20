Global  
 

Vanessa Guillen's death declared 'line of duty death'

Vanessa Guillen's death declared 'line of duty death'

Vanessa Guillen's death declared 'line of duty death'

The death of Vanessa Guillen has been declared a line of duty death.

The army's designation means her family will receive compensation like life insurance and final pay.

IN APRIL, THE 20-YEAR-OLD WAS KILLED BY FELLOW FORT HOOD SOLDIER - AARON ROBINSON. GUILLEN'S FAMILY SAID - SHE HAD PLANNED TO FILE A HARASSMENT COMPLAINT AGAINST ROBINSON. LAST MONTH, A BI-PARTISAN BILL NAMED AFTER VANESSA WAS INTRODUCED IN CONGRESS TO MAKE SEXUAL HARASSMENT A CRIME IN THE MILITARY.




