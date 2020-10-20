Vanessa Guillen's death declared 'line of duty death' Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published 7 minutes ago Vanessa Guillen's death declared 'line of duty death' The death of Vanessa Guillen has been declared a line of duty death. The army's designation means her family will receive compensation like life insurance and final pay. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HER FAMILY WILL RECEIVECOMPENSATION LIKE LIFEINSURANCE AND FINAL PAY.IN APRIL, THE 20-YEAR-OLD WASKILLED BY FELLOW FORT HOODSOLDIER - AARON ROBINSON.GUILLEN'S FAMILY SAID - SHE HADPLANNED TO FILE A HARASSMENTCOMPLAINT AGAINST ROBINSON.LAST MONTH, A BI-PARTISAN BILLNAMED AFTER VANESSA WASINTRODUCED IN CONGRESS TO MAKESEXUAL HARASSMENT A CRIME INTHE MILITARY.YOU COULD SOON GET A PUSH





