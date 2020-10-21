Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Is What It’s Like To Renovate An 1880s House

Video Credit: Bustle - Duration: 04:53s - Published
This Is What It’s Like To Renovate An 1880s House

This Is What It’s Like To Renovate An 1880s House

Betsy Sweeny is a 27-year-old architectural historian and preservationist at the Wheeling National Heritage Area who decided to take on the task of renovating an 1890s home in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Sweeny is amongst a significant group of young professionals who have been leaving metropolitan cities for, quite literally, greener pastures.

Betsy found her turn-of-the-century, “eclectic-style” red-brick Victorian home on the east side of town for a mere $18,500 thanks in part to the Cheap Old Houses Instagram account, which promotes historic homes in need of some TLC.

She estimates that her renovation will come to $125,000.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut revives childhood memories by devouring favorite 'murabba' at parent's house

Actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently staying with her family in her hometown Manali was seen...
Mid-Day - Published

Faisal Khan: How do I ever break out of Aamir Khan's shadow?

Faisal Khan was in the news recently after he alleged that his family forcefully gave him medicines...
Mid-Day - Published

The 'Unix Way'

The 'Unix Way' We neglect our OS at the risk of radically underutilizing the incredible tools that it enables our...
MacNewsWorld - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:25Published
Guy Dressed As Fictional Character With Scissor Hands Makes Halloween Care Package Delivery [Video]

Guy Dressed As Fictional Character With Scissor Hands Makes Halloween Care Package Delivery

This guy dressed up as a famous fictional character with scissor hands for Halloween and delivered a care package to a person's house. The person was not at home at the time, but the delivery guy..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:08Published
Labour turns up the heat over free school meals [Video]

Labour turns up the heat over free school meals

Labour is stepping up the pressure on the Government over free school meals,warning it will bring the issue back to the House of Commons if ministers donot relent in time for Christmas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published