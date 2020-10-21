This Is What It’s Like To Renovate An 1880s House

Betsy Sweeny is a 27-year-old architectural historian and preservationist at the Wheeling National Heritage Area who decided to take on the task of renovating an 1890s home in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Sweeny is amongst a significant group of young professionals who have been leaving metropolitan cities for, quite literally, greener pastures.

Betsy found her turn-of-the-century, “eclectic-style” red-brick Victorian home on the east side of town for a mere $18,500 thanks in part to the Cheap Old Houses Instagram account, which promotes historic homes in need of some TLC.

She estimates that her renovation will come to $125,000.