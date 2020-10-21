Car theft suspect arrested twice in one day in Chico
Chico Police arrested a suspected car burglar twice in one day.
Double-dose of crime - with a man accused of targeting cars in one local city.
Chico police say tuesday morning... they cited kaya jay prather-miller... to appear in court.
They suspected him of breaking into a car outside chico natural foods.
Hours later... officers busted him*agai* - this time - breaking into cars at an apartment complex near highways 32 and 99.
He is now in jail on a felony charge.###