Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Get the Answers You Need During the Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:43s - Published
Get the Answers You Need During the Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period

Get the Answers You Need During the Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period

You’ve heard this before…"Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Starts October 15 and runs through December 7th".

You’ve been inundated with mail, commercials and phone calls.

Let Julie Lucey from Sovereign Select help you eliminate the confusion!

Julie does free Medicare Education and free Medicare consultations to make sure you understand Medicare and to make sure you’re on the right plan for your individual healthcare needs and your finances.

Julie Lucey is hosting a Road to Medicare event on Friday, October 30, Friday, November 13th, and Monday, November 23rd …all at 10:00 am.

This event is educational only; no sales activities or materials will be present.

For more information, call 414-253-3554 or email [email protected]

You may be directed to a licensed insurance agent.

Sovereign Select does not represent Medicare, or any government agency.

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies.

With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans.

They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

Call 414-253-3554 or email [email protected] for more information.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Medicare open enrollment begins Oct. 15: Here's what you need to know

Medicare's annual open enrollment period begins Oct.15 and, given COVID-19, financial planners urge...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Medicare Experts Take the Scare Out of Medicare! [Video]

Medicare Experts Take the Scare Out of Medicare!

This can be a very scary time of year for a lot of people and we are not talking about Halloween! We are in the middle of Medicare’s Annual Enrollment period which started on October 15th and will..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 07:09Published
An Expert's Advice to Help You Make Informed Decisions During the Open Enrollment Period [Video]

An Expert's Advice to Help You Make Informed Decisions During the Open Enrollment Period

The Medicare open enrollment period runs from October 15 through December 7, and the current pandemic has made being informed about your Medicare plan benefits more important than ever. The choices..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:24Published
What You Need To Know About Medicare Sign-Ups [Video]

What You Need To Know About Medicare Sign-Ups

The medicare open enrollment period is now open, and the current pandemic has made being informed about your medicare plan benefits more important than ever. So joining us today to discuss benefit..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished