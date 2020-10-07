Skip Bayless questions Cowboys’ DC Mike Nolan after players report that coaches are ‘totally unprepared’ | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:53s - Published
Despite leading the NFC East, trouble is brewing with the Dallas Cowboys.

At just 2-4, Cowboys players have reportedly begun to express their frustrations with the coaching staff.

One player reportedly said Mike McCarthy’s staff is quote, 'totally unprepared.'

And another player simply put it, 'they just aren’t good at their jobs.'

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about McCarthys' coaching staff.


