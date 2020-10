Boston suspending in-person learning Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:14s - Published 6 minutes ago Boston suspending in-person learning In-person learning for all Boston Public Schools students will be suspended effective Thursday. 0

PARK WITH THIS INFORMATION.DAVID: GOOD AFTERNOON.FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE, NOSTUDENTS WILL BE ENTERINGCHITTICK ELEMENTARY OR ANY OTHERPUBLIC SCHOOL IN BOSTON.HERE'S WHY.THE CITY SAYS THE RATE AT WHICHPEOPLE ARE TESTING POSITIVE FORCORONAVIRUS IN BOSTON HAS NOWJUMPED UP TO 5.7%.THAT IS UP FROM 4.5% LAST WEEK.THREE WEEKS AGO, 1300 HIGH NEEDSSTUDENTS STARTED RETURNING TOCLASSROOMS ON A PART-TIME BASIS.THE CITY HAD BEEN PLANNING TOBRING BACK OTHER STUDENTSSTARTING NEXT WEEK.NOW ALL OF THAT IS ON HOLD.TOMORROW, ALL STUDENTS WILLLEARN FROM HOME.UNTIL THE NUMBERS COME DOWN.







