Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Is What It’s Like To Transform A Delivery Truck Into A Tiny Home

Video Credit: Bustle - Duration: 04:38s - Published
This Is What It’s Like To Transform A Delivery Truck Into A Tiny Home

This Is What It’s Like To Transform A Delivery Truck Into A Tiny Home

It’s no secret that housing costs in most major metropolitan areas are prohibitively expensive, with many renters having to spend near two-thirds of their salary on these expenses.

Vaughn Dabney is an author, software developer, and entrepreneur based in Los Angeles, California.

He decided to take an alternative route, by transforming a delivery truck into a fully livable, solar-powered abode.

He broke down what it's like living in a tiny truck home, what his costs amount to, and how this change has helped him develop a community in LA and beyond.

Relocated is a brand new series from Bustle, where we follow daring individuals who choose to live off the beaten path.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

This Is What It’s Like To Renovate An 1880s House [Video]

This Is What It’s Like To Renovate An 1880s House

Betsy Sweeny is a 27-year-old architectural historian and preservationist at the Wheeling National Heritage Area who decided to take on the task of renovating an 1890s home in Wheeling, West Virginia...

Credit: Bustle     Duration: 04:53Published
What It’s Like Living In A Historic Tiny Gatehouse [Video]

What It’s Like Living In A Historic Tiny Gatehouse

Rebecca Stice is living in what seems like a fairytale. This Northern-Ireland-based content creator has captured the minds of thousands wanderlusting for a getaway from busy bustling cities. Rebecca..

Credit: Bustle     Duration: 04:46Published
Lowes offering Christmas Tree dlivery [Video]

Lowes offering Christmas Tree dlivery

If you want a real Christmas tree, but don't have the means to get it home, there's an alternative this year. Lowes is offering Christmas tree delivery.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published