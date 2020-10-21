This Is What It’s Like To Transform A Delivery Truck Into A Tiny Home

It’s no secret that housing costs in most major metropolitan areas are prohibitively expensive, with many renters having to spend near two-thirds of their salary on these expenses.

Vaughn Dabney is an author, software developer, and entrepreneur based in Los Angeles, California.

He decided to take an alternative route, by transforming a delivery truck into a fully livable, solar-powered abode.

He broke down what it's like living in a tiny truck home, what his costs amount to, and how this change has helped him develop a community in LA and beyond.

Relocated is a brand new series from Bustle, where we follow daring individuals who choose to live off the beaten path.