Two parallel governments controlling Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

Former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif reacted sharply on abduction of Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) and later arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Safdar Awan, his son-in-law in Karachi.

He said, "Two parallel governments are controlling Pakistan.

People should know who picked up the (Sindh Police) IG, who made him register the FIR and who made the police to arrest him (his son-in-law Safdar)." Recently, political parties including Jamiat Ulema-e Islam under the banner joint opposition alliance--Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-- protested against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Government and demanded his resignation.

Maryam Nawaz's husband Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room.