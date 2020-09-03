Two parallel governments controlling Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

Former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif reacted sharply on abduction of Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) and later arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Safdar Awan, his son-in-law in Karachi.
He said, "Two parallel governments are controlling Pakistan.
People should know who picked up the (Sindh Police) IG, who made him register the FIR and who made the police to arrest him (his son-in-law Safdar)." Recently, political parties including Jamiat Ulema-e Islam under the banner joint opposition alliance--Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-- protested against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Government and demanded his resignation.
Maryam Nawaz's husband Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room.
Opposition parties unite to protest against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 16. Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Peoples Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl united hands for the protest. A large number of people gathered in Gujranwala city of Punjab Province for a massive opposition rally. People shouted the slogan, 'Vote ko, Izzat do.' Opposition parties have accused Pakistan Army of rigging the 2018 elections that brought Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to power. Former PM Nawaz Sharif also graced the power show via video conferencing.
Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and leader, Altaf Hussain has said that 'Zardars' (Feudal) have sold the lands as well as the islands of Sindh to China. The islands belong to Sindh. The people of Sindh should support him (Hussain) and he will take back these islands and will not allow anyone to take over the property of Sindh. He said these words while delivering a video lecture.
Canadian Baloch rights activists protested against Pakistani atrocities in Balochistan. October 4 commemorates 4 years of disappearance of Baloch student leader, Shabbir Baloch. Shabbir was arrested and disappeared on October 4, 2016 from Awaran, Balochistan. World Sindhi Congress and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement actively participated in the protest. Toronto protest rally demanded an end to atrocities, political abductions and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. They also demanded to end Pakistani military occupation of Balochistan, Sindh and Pakhtunistan. A Baloch Activist said, "The reason why Pakistani authorities had a problem with Shabbir Baloch his agitation because of his demands that he was asking from the authorities for the rights of Baloch people and Balochistan. He was a strong opponent was China Pakistan Partnership."
Pakistani opposition leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Mohsin Dawar held massive rally against Prime Minister Imran Khan led-government on Sunday. The joint opposition front Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) arrived at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah for the second power show here. Thousands of people assembled for the anti-government rally. People were seen waving opposition parties flag and raising slogans. This is second such rally after the one held in Gujranwala on October 16.
Nearly 200 Pakistani nationals returned home from India via the Wagah-Attari border post. They had been stuck in India after a lockdown was implemented to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19...
