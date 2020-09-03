Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two parallel governments controlling Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Two parallel governments controlling Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

Two parallel governments controlling Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

Former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif reacted sharply on abduction of Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) and later arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Safdar Awan, his son-in-law in Karachi.

He said, "Two parallel governments are controlling Pakistan.

People should know who picked up the (Sindh Police) IG, who made him register the FIR and who made the police to arrest him (his son-in-law Safdar)." Recently, political parties including Jamiat Ulema-e Islam under the banner joint opposition alliance--Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-- protested against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Government and demanded his resignation.

Maryam Nawaz's husband Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nawaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Pakistani businessman and politician (born 1949)

Pakistan army to probe troops' role in arrest of politician

 ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's army chief Tuesday ordered an investigation into allegations that a was kidnapped by army troops to force him to order the arrest of the..
WorldNews
Opposition put up 'big power show' against Pakistan PM Imran Khan [Video]

Opposition put up 'big power show' against Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Opposition parties unite to protest against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 16. Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Peoples Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl united hands for the protest. A large number of people gathered in Gujranwala city of Punjab Province for a massive opposition rally. People shouted the slogan, 'Vote ko, Izzat do.' Opposition parties have accused Pakistan Army of rigging the 2018 elections that brought Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to power. Former PM Nawaz Sharif also graced the power show via video conferencing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

Muhammad Safdar Awan


Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Afghanistan: Many killed and wounded in visa stampede

 Chaos broke out when thousands gathered in a stadium in Afghanistan to apply for visas to Pakistan.
BBC News
Many dead in stampede near Pakistan consulate in Afghanistan [Video]

Many dead in stampede near Pakistan consulate in Afghanistan

At least 15 Afghans killed and more than a dozen injured as thousands gathered to secure visas in Jalalabad city.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:24Published

Inspector general Investigative official in a civil or military organization


Pakistan Muslim League (N) Pakistan Muslim League (N) Centre-right conservative political party in Pakistan


Sindh Sindh Province of Pakistan

'Zardars' sold land as well as islands of Sindh to China: MQM founder Altaf Hussain [Video]

'Zardars' sold land as well as islands of Sindh to China: MQM founder Altaf Hussain

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and leader, Altaf Hussain has said that 'Zardars' (Feudal) have sold the lands as well as the islands of Sindh to China. The islands belong to Sindh. The people of Sindh should support him (Hussain) and he will take back these islands and will not allow anyone to take over the property of Sindh. He said these words while delivering a video lecture.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
Canadian Baloch activists protest in Toronto against atrocities by Pakistan [Video]

Canadian Baloch activists protest in Toronto against atrocities by Pakistan

Canadian Baloch rights activists protested against Pakistani atrocities in Balochistan. October 4 commemorates 4 years of disappearance of Baloch student leader, Shabbir Baloch. Shabbir was arrested and disappeared on October 4, 2016 from Awaran, Balochistan. World Sindhi Congress and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement actively participated in the protest. Toronto protest rally demanded an end to atrocities, political abductions and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. They also demanded to end Pakistani military occupation of Balochistan, Sindh and Pakhtunistan. A Baloch Activist said, "The reason why Pakistani authorities had a problem with Shabbir Baloch his agitation because of his demands that he was asking from the authorities for the rights of Baloch people and Balochistan. He was a strong opponent was China Pakistan Partnership."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:54Published

Imran Khan Imran Khan incumbent Prime Minister of Pakistan; former professional cricketer

Pakistan's opposition parties hold massive rally against PM Imran Khan [Video]

Pakistan's opposition parties hold massive rally against PM Imran Khan

Pakistani opposition leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Mohsin Dawar held massive rally against Prime Minister Imran Khan led-government on Sunday. The joint opposition front Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) arrived at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah for the second power show here. Thousands of people assembled for the anti-government rally. People were seen waving opposition parties flag and raising slogans. This is second such rally after the one held in Gujranwala on October 16.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Karachi Karachi Metropolis in Sindh, Pakistan

Pakistan foils attempt to smuggle endangered falcons

 Karachi: Pakistani authorities said on Saturday they had foiled an attempt to smuggle dozens of endangered falcons worth more than one million dollars out of the..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Two parallel governments control Pakistan: Former PM Nawaz Sharif


IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

ABASSJKMEDIA

GULISTAN NEWS CHENAB VALLEY RT @GulistanNewsTV: Two parallel governments are controlling Pakistan. People should know who picked up the (Sindh Police) IG, who made him… 8 minutes ago

sarvesh__rajput

sarvesh chauhan RT @ANI: Two parallel governments are controlling Pakistan. People should know who picked up the (Sindh Police) IG, who made him register t… 24 minutes ago

GulistanNewsTV

Gulistan News Two parallel governments are controlling Pakistan. People should know who picked up the (Sindh Police) IG, who made… https://t.co/uC5s2bIrFh 3 hours ago

JK247News

JK 24x7 News Two parallel governments are controlling Pakistan. People should know who picked up the (Sindh Police) IG, who made… https://t.co/PrPye4sDdc 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nearly 200 Pakistanis return from India, were stuck due to Covid lockdown [Video]

Nearly 200 Pakistanis return from India, were stuck due to Covid lockdown

Nearly 200 Pakistani nationals returned home from India via the Wagah-Attari border post. They had been stuck in India after a lockdown was implemented to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published