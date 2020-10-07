'Our demand for Gorkhaland still remains': Gorkha Janmukti Morcha quits NDA

Founder of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Bimal Gurung pulled out of Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and said that his party will support those in 2024 elections who'll take up their demand of Gorkhaland.

He said, "All I want to say is that our demand for Gorkhaland still remains, we will take this cause forward.

It is our aim, our vision.

In the 2024 election, we will support the party which will take up this cause." He further said, "Centre didn't meet the commitment they made but Mamata Banerjee fulfilled all promises she made.

So, I would like to separate myself from NDA, I would like to break our relation with BJP.

In 2021 Bengal election we'll forge an alliance with TMC and give a reply to BJP."