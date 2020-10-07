'Our demand for Gorkhaland still remains': Gorkha Janmukti Morcha quits NDA

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday forayed into battleground Bihar where he asked people to vote the NDA back to power, drawing upon Prime Minister Narendra Modis mass appeal and the BJPs ability to walk the talk on Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This is Modis India, where even chants of Bharat Tere Tukde Honge (India may you go to pieces) inside the JNU campus will not be tolerated, said Adityanath referring to the students protests of 2016 which left many activists booked for sedition. He also harped on Modis welfare measures like the Jan Dhan scheme, the Ujjawala Yojana, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and housing for the poor. Watch the full video for more details.
The Bihar Assembly election is approaching and the main battle is between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. While BJP & the JDU are fighting the Bihar polls together, there is a lot of speculation about Chirag Paswan’s LJP deciding to go solo. What has also aroused the curiosity of political pundits is that the LJP chief has decided to only field candidates against Nitish Kumar’s JDU and has referred to himself as ‘PM Modi’s Hanuman’. While BJP has been trying to distance itself from Chirag Paswan calling the party a ‘vote-katuwa’, many believe that the BJP is keeping options open for the post-poll scenario. So is there more than what meets the eye as far as alliances go in Bihar? Watch this edition of In Focus where Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad speaks to BJP leader Guru Prakash Paswan for all the details.
Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said he decided to quit the BJP and join the NCP as he realized that as long as Devendra Fadnavis was there in the saffron party, he would "never get justice". He also accused Fadnavis of playing "dirty politics" with him. The veteran leader alleged that social activist Anjali Damania had filed a molestation complaint against him and the police filed a case in that connection based on Fadnavis's instructions. State minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday announced that Khadse would join the ruling NCP on Friday. Khadse had won six consecutive elections from the Muktainagar seat in Jalgaon district. However, in 2019 he was denied a ticket by the party. His daughter, who was made a candidate, lost to Shiv Sena rebel Chandrakant Patil, who is said to have received support from BJP leaders who were against Khadse.
Slogans were raised in support of RJD leader Lalu Yadav during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's public rally in Bihar's Chapra on Oct 21. CM Nitish Kumar said, "If you don't want to vote for us, don't but don't create nuisance. You will do harm to the person for whom you're here."'Mahagatbandhan' and JD(U)-BJP are intensifying campaign ahead of three-phased Bihar elections to begin on October 28.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Governors of Maharashtra & West Bengal. Sanjay Raut said that Governors are the political agents of the President as they do political work. Raut further added that it seems only the states of West Bengal and Maharashtra seem to have Governors at present. The attack comes days after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari taunted CM Uddhav Thackeray over reopening of places of worship in the state. Koshyari had questioned Uddhav’s commitment to Hindutva and questioned whether he too had turned secular. The Chief Minister had given a stinging response saying that his Hindutva did not need validation from the Governor and also added that secularism is a part of the Indian constitution. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has also been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee led state government over the issue of law and order in the state. Many leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress have accused the Governor of being partisan. Watch the full video for all the details.
Members of Women Cell of Trinamool Congress staged protest march on October 06 over Hathras alleged gang-rape incident. Women workers came out on roads in Kolkata and expressed their disappointment against the incident. They lit a torch and carried it throughout their protest. A 19-year-old girl in Hathras was allegedly gang-raped and she later succumbed to injuries. The incident spiked protests across the country.
All I want to say is that our demand for Gorkhaland still remains, we will take this cause forward. It is our aim, our vision.
