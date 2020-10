Mank on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the biographical drama movie Mank, directed by David Fincher.

It stars Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Charles Dance, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton and Tom Burke.

Mank Release Date: November 11, 2020 After you watch Mank let us know your review.

