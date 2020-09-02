|
|
|
Does the 2020 World Series Champion deserve an asterisk?
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Does the 2020 World Series Champion deserve an asterisk?
Nick Swisher, Tino Martinez, Rick Ankiel & Ben Verlander say the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Tampa Bay Rays 2020 World Series Champion absolutely does not deserve an asterisk.
What do you think?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|