Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Does the 2020 World Series Champion deserve an asterisk?

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Does the 2020 World Series Champion deserve an asterisk?

Does the 2020 World Series Champion deserve an asterisk?

Nick Swisher, Tino Martinez, Rick Ankiel & Ben Verlander say the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Tampa Bay Rays 2020 World Series Champion absolutely does not deserve an asterisk.

What do you think?


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Should 2020 World Series have an asterisk next to it? | FOX World Series Watch Party

Should 2020 World Series have an asterisk next to it? | FOX World Series Watch Party Ben Verlander, Tino Martinez, Rick Ankiel, and Nick Swisher all give their takes on whether or not...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this

Marek_w34

Marek RT @PostSports: The Dodgers have several, complex reasons for believing this is the most complete of their eight consecutive division-champ… 38 minutes ago

PostSports

Post Sports The Dodgers have several, complex reasons for believing this is the most complete of their eight consecutive divisi… https://t.co/VaLOSIJa87 6 hours ago

katelyn_dodt

Katelyn Elizabeth And that’s how a World Series champion team does it #Dodgers 14 hours ago

Every6thDay

Every6thDay RT @chrisburgess87: @Every6thDay @moonwalkmcfly Also you know what "World Series Champion," does to your players' arbitration cases? 15 hours ago

chrisburgess87

Burpday Chris @Every6thDay @moonwalkmcfly Also you know what "World Series Champion," does to your players' arbitration cases? 15 hours ago

PostSports

Post Sports The Dodgers have several, complex reasons for believing this is the most complete of their eight consecutive divisi… https://t.co/apwX84DFpq 18 hours ago

PostSports

Post Sports The Dodgers have several, complex reasons for believing this is the most complete of their eight consecutive divisi… https://t.co/PyuO9rZbY6 1 day ago

49ersLa

49ersInLA (3-3) Temp Rays Fan I will say this before either the Rays or Dodgers win the World Series. This season should have an asterisk on the… https://t.co/YvHBpHYu2d 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Should World Series winner receive an asterisk? [Video]

Should World Series winner receive an asterisk?

SportsPulse: With a shortened season and an unconventional playoff structure, should the Rays or Dodgers get an asterisk in the record books if they win the World Series?

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:28Published
A New Show for Sports Lovers! [Video]

A New Show for Sports Lovers!

Season two of BYUtv’s teen athletic competition series “All-Round Champion” premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT. The inspirational unscripted series, co-produced..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:55Published
How This Girl Takes Indoor Skydiving to the Next Level [Video]

How This Girl Takes Indoor Skydiving to the Next Level

Sydney Kennett is one of the world's best indoor skydivers. The 14-year-old champion moves with the grace of a ballerina inside wind tunnels that propel air in excess of 100 miles per hour. Sydney..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 07:38Published