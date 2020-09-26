Nigerian protesters march on Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Greater Manchester mayorAndy Burnham as the region is moved into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.The Prime Minister only confirmed a £22 million sum as he announced the newrestrictions at a Downing Street press conference, money intended to implementand enforce the new rules.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for the House of Commons where he will face Treasury Questions amid criticism over the government's financial support package for Covid affected regions.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused EU officials of not being seriousabout making compromises and said they would have to back down if chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier is to resume negotiations in London this week.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
The Duke of Cambridge has acknowledged the “challenging” impact of coronaviruson cancer treatment, as he launched the construction of a £70 million centreto combat the disease. William’s comments came during a visit to the RoyalMarsden’s south London hospital to lay the foundation stone of the Oak CancerCentre, a research and treatment facility.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Shots were fired in Lagos Wednesday as protesters continued to demonstrateagainst police brutality in Nigeria. Demonstrators gathered at Lekki TollGate, where Amnesty International said late Tuesday there was “credible butdisturbing evidence” that security forces had fatally shot protesters who weredemonstrating against police brutality despite a new curfew being imposed.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Health minister Edward Argar has confirmed to MPs that South Yorkshire will enter Tier 3 lockdown from one minute past midnight on Saturday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nuns from the Poor Clares of Arundel are making music in an effort to help people relax through the coronavirus pandemic and show others a little bit about their way of life. Music producers use the nun's ancient plainchant against a chilled 21st Century beat.
Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has told ITV News that the government went “a step too far” by trying to impose the highest coronavirus restrictions with funding on Westminster's “terms”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn