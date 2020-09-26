Global  
 

Nigerian protesters march on Downing Street

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Nigerian protesters march on Downing Street

Nigerian protesters march on Downing Street

Protesters marched from the Nigerian High Commission in central London to Downing Street, following shootings at an End Sars protest in Lagos.

Report by Blairm.

Protests continue in Lagos, Nigeria, over alleged police brutality

Protests continue in Lagos, Nigeria, over alleged police brutality

Shots were fired in Lagos on Wednesday as protesters continued to demonstrate against alleged police brutality in Nigeria.View on euronews

Truths, half-truths, and misinformation, as Nigeria protests turn bloody

Truths, half-truths, and misinformation, as Nigeria protests turn bloody

Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests

Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests

Beyonce has issued a passionate plea calling for the end of "senseless brutality" in Nigeria amid ongoing protests relating to the police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3

Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Greater Manchester mayorAndy Burnham as the region is moved into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.The Prime Minister only confirmed a £22 million sum as he announced the newrestrictions at a Downing Street press conference, money intended to implementand enforce the new rules.

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for Treasury Questions

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for Treasury Questions

Chancellor Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for the House of Commons where he will face Treasury Questions amid criticism over the government's financial support package for Covid affected regions. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit negotiators to talk after Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for trade discussions

 Brexit negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are expected to speak on Monday after Michael Gove said the door was “ajar” for trade talks to resume. The..
Michael Gove leaves door 'ajar' for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused EU officials of not being seriousabout making compromises and said they would have to back down if chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier is to resume negotiations in London this week.

William highlights impact of Covid on cancer treatment

William highlights impact of Covid on cancer treatment

The Duke of Cambridge has acknowledged the “challenging” impact of coronaviruson cancer treatment, as he launched the construction of a £70 million centreto combat the disease. William’s comments came during a visit to the RoyalMarsden’s south London hospital to lay the foundation stone of the Oak CancerCentre, a research and treatment facility.

EU to U.K. on Brexit Talks: ‘You Can’t Have Cake, Eat It Too’

 The European Union took a defiant tone on Wednesday as the standoff over resuming post-Brexit trade negotiations with the United Kingdom intensified, telling..
Tony Lewis: UK singer whose band The Outfield made it big in US, dies

 The London-born frontman and his power-pop band The Outfield scored a major 80s hit with Your Love.
They once knew which lines not to cross. But Arab journalists say the lines are expanding

 BEIRUT — One evening in late August, Emad Hajjaj, Jordan’s top editorial cartoonist, was driving back with his family from a day trip to the Dead Sea when..
Nigeria Sars protest: Unrest in Lagos after shooting

 Witnesses say soldiers opened fire on demonstrators in Nigeria's biggest city on Tuesday.
Nigeria Sars protests: Nigerian horror over shootings in Lagos

 Anger and shock after men in camouflage open fire on those protesting at Lagos' Lekki toll gate.
Shots fired In Lagos during protests against police brutality

Shots fired In Lagos during protests against police brutality

Shots were fired in Lagos Wednesday as protesters continued to demonstrateagainst police brutality in Nigeria. Demonstrators gathered at Lekki TollGate, where Amnesty International said late Tuesday there was “credible butdisturbing evidence” that security forces had fatally shot protesters who weredemonstrating against police brutality despite a new curfew being imposed.

'Many dead' after Nigeria security forces shoot on protesters: Amnesty

'Many dead' after Nigeria security forces shoot on protesters: Amnesty

The NGO says there is 'credible but disturbing evidence' on fatal shootings in Lagos involving #endSARS protesters against police brutalityView on euronews

End Sars protests: The young Nigerians who forced the president to back down

 Nigeria's #EndSARS protests gathered momentum online, but burst onto the streets to force a change.
Sars ban: Nigeria's Buhari pledges 'extensive' police reforms

 #EndSARS protests continue despite the president's announcement that the notorious unit is disbanded.
