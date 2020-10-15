Brandon Marshall: Cowboys struggle with turmoil among players & HC Mike McCarthy | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Brandon Marshall breaks down the possible causes of turmoil among players and coaches of the Dallas Cowboys.
He feels players should've come forward to Mike McCarthy or others personally to discuss issues, rather than anonymously posting about them and causing more trouble.
Furthermore, he discusses whether or not McCarthy should already be on the hot seat.