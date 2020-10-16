Watch: Sanjay Dutt recovers from cancer, returns home with sister Priya Dutt

Global  
 

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday announced that he has come out "victorious" from his cancer battle and thanked fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support in this journey.

The 61-year-old actor shared the news in a statement on Twitter on the occasion of his children's birthday, Shaahran and Iqra who turned 10 today.

"The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me.

But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.

And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can.

The health and well being of our family," Sanjay Dutt said.


