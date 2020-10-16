Who Is Hunter Biden?

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:37s
Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos.

The photos were found on a laptop sent to the outlet by Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

Hunter Biden was previously mentioned by Trump in the first presidential debate.

Hunter's under scrutiny for his business dealings.

He worked with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.


Republican National Committee files Federal Election Commission complaint over Twitter ban on Hunter Biden articles

Claims about Hunter Biden and a Ukraine gas company have become an issue in the race between...
Upworthy - Published

Expert: Metadata Holds Truth on Hunter Biden Emails

Hunter Biden's emails can be "absolutely verified" if Rudy Giuliani released the metadata, an expert...
Newsmax - Published

WOW: Computer repairman who exposed Biden emails says FBI told him to stay quiet

(Natural News) The Delaware computer repair man who revealed Hunter and Joe Biden’s email dealings...
NaturalNews.com - Published


