Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reese Witherspoon, 'Legally Blonde' Cast Reunite For 20th Anniversary & Reveal Third Movie Release Date | THR

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Reese Witherspoon, 'Legally Blonde' Cast Reunite For 20th Anniversary & Reveal Third Movie Release Date | THR

Reese Witherspoon, 'Legally Blonde' Cast Reunite For 20th Anniversary & Reveal Third Movie Release Date | THR

Reese Witherspoon hosted a virtual 'Legally Blonde' reunion on her Hello Sunshine YouTube channel to benefit World Central Kitchen.

Plus, they announced when 'Legally Blonde 3' will be hitting theaters.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon American actress and producer

'Legally Blonde': Reese Witherspoon reveals 'bend and snap' was originally a musical number

 In a virtual "Legally Blonde" cast reunion Tuesday, Reese Witherspoon shared a secret about the bend and snap that devoted fans may not know.
USATODAY.com

Celebrity Pumpkin Picks -- Gourd Lookin'!

 Fall is in the air and that can only mean one thing ... pumpkin EVERYTHING! We are celebrating the root of all things gourd-eous with stars like Reese..
TMZ.com
Matthew McConaughey reuniting with Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon for virtual book tour [Video]

Matthew McConaughey reuniting with Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon for virtual book tour

Matthew McConaughey will be reuniting digitally with his old friends and movie co-stars Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon as part of his celebrity-packed line-up for his virtual book tour.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

Chrome bug meant browser didn’t respect user requests to delete Google site data

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

If you ask Chrome to delete all cookies and site data whenever you quit the browser, it’s reasonable to..
The Verge
Apple Music launches TV channel for music videos [Video]

Apple Music launches TV channel for music videos

Tech giant Apple has recently launched the channel Apple Music TV which is exclusively for music videos. According to The Verge, Apple Music TV is a free, curated, 24-hour live stream of popular music videos where American users can watch videos in the browse tabs of the Apple Music app and on the Apple TV app. The new channel can be seen as a direct shot at YouTube's dominance of the music video space.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Apple Music launches a TV channel for music videos

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Today, Apple launches Apple Music TV, which is exactly what it sounds like: Apple Music on television. It’s..
The Verge

Hello Sunshine (company) Hello Sunshine (company) American media company


World Central Kitchen World Central Kitchen Not-for-profit NGO providing disaster food aid


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

They're back together 'for the first time in 20 years! Reese Witherspoon confirms Legally Blonde charity reunion [Video]

They're back together 'for the first time in 20 years! Reese Witherspoon confirms Legally Blonde charity reunion

'Legally Blonde' star Reese Witherspoon has brought together the classic comedy's cast for a special charity reunion set to air this week.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:38Published
Worst. Christmas. Ever. Movie [Video]

Worst. Christmas. Ever. Movie

Worst. Christmas. Ever. Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A small town, 16 year old girl’s entire life snowballs out of control after discovering she’s preggo on one fateful Christmas Eve. Cast:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:54Published
Princess of the Row Movie [Video]

Princess of the Row Movie

Princess of the Row Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The inspiring tale of a runaway foster child who will stop at nothing to live with the only family she knows: her homeless, mentally-ill veteran..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:12Published