Reese Witherspoon, 'Legally Blonde' Cast Reunite For 20th Anniversary & Reveal Third Movie Release Date | THR

Plus, they announced when 'Legally Blonde 3' will be hitting theaters.

Reese Witherspoon hosted a virtual 'Legally Blonde' reunion on her Hello Sunshine YouTube channel to benefit World Central Kitchen .

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Today, Apple launches Apple Music TV, which is exactly what it sounds like: Apple Music on television. It’s..

Apple Music launches TV channel for music videos Tech giant Apple has recently launched the channel Apple Music TV which is exclusively for music videos. According to The Verge, Apple Music TV is a free, curated, 24-hour live stream of popular music videos where American users can watch videos in the browse tabs of the Apple Music app and on the Apple TV app. The new channel can be seen as a direct shot at YouTube's dominance of the music video space.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge If you ask Chrome to delete all cookies and site data whenever you quit the browser, it’s reasonable to..

Matthew McConaughey reuniting with Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon for virtual book tour Matthew McConaughey will be reuniting digitally with his old friends and movie co-stars Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon as part of his celebrity-packed line-up for his virtual book tour.

Fall is in the air and that can only mean one thing ... pumpkin EVERYTHING! We are celebrating the root of all things gourd-eous with stars like Reese..

In a virtual "Legally Blonde" cast reunion Tuesday, Reese Witherspoon shared a secret about the bend and snap that devoted fans may not know.