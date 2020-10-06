Reese Witherspoon, 'Legally Blonde' Cast Reunite For 20th Anniversary & Reveal Third Movie Release Date | THR
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:20s
2 minutes ago
Reese Witherspoon, 'Legally Blonde' Cast Reunite For 20th Anniversary & Reveal Third Movie Release Date | THR
Reese Witherspoon hosted a virtual 'Legally Blonde' reunion on her Hello Sunshine
YouTube channel to benefit World Central Kitchen.
Plus, they announced when 'Legally Blonde 3' will be hitting theaters.
