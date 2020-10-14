Tobias Weller raises £150,000 for Sheffield charities

A nine-year-old boy from Sheffield has raised more than £150,000 for local charities since lockdown began, 300 times more than his initial goal.

Tobias Weller, who has cerebral palsy, was only walking a few metres at the beginning of lockdown but was inspired by the efforts of Captain Tom Moore.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn