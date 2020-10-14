Tobias Weller raises £150,000 for Sheffield charities

A nine-year-old boy who has raised more than £150,000 through a series ofchallenges inspired by Captain Tom Moore said he is “chuffed to bits” at thesupport he has received. “Captain” Tobias Weller, who has cerebral palsy andautism, has completed two marathon-long events since the start of thelockdown, despite being unable to walk or stand unaided.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore has been presented with the very first railcard for military veterans. The new card will offer discounted travel for an estimated 830,000 veterans regardless of their age. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Two people have died after a building collapsed in West London. London Fire Brigade are searching through the wreckage after a gas explosion in a shop in Southall early this morning. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The idea of a European Super League in football has been floated for decades. But now it seems plans could take off as Liverpool and Manchester United show interest in forming a new European Premier League. The League would run alongside domestic football and would essentially replace the current Champions League tournament. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Protesters marched from the Nigerian High Commission in central London to Downing Street, following shootings at an End Sars protest in Lagos. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn