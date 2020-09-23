Trick or treat! Baker creates realistic whoopee cushion CAKE for Halloween
Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas creates a whoopee cushion cake that looks just like the real thing on October 15, just in time for Halloween hijinks.
