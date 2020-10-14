Two dead in suspected gas explosion in west London

Two people have died after a building collapsed in West London. London Fire Brigade are searching through the wreckage after a gas explosion in a shop in Southall early this morning. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Protesters marched from the Nigerian High Commission in central London to Downing Street, following shootings at an End Sars protest in Lagos. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Duke of Cambridge has acknowledged the “challenging” impact of coronaviruson cancer treatment, as he launched the construction of a £70 million centreto combat the disease. William’s comments came during a visit to the RoyalMarsden’s south London hospital to lay the foundation stone of the Oak CancerCentre, a research and treatment facility.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published