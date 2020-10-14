Global  
 

Two dead in suspected gas explosion in west London

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Two dead in suspected gas explosion in west London

Two dead in suspected gas explosion in west London

Two people have died after a suspected gas explosion at a shop underneathflats in west London.


