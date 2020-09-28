Biden says Sen. Johnson should be 'ashamed' for probe into alleged corruption

Magic Johnson visits Detroit to campaign for Biden-Harris ticketMagic Johnson visits Detroit to campaign for Biden-Harris ticket
Who Is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Endorsing For President?Dwayne Johnson is a WWE legend, actor and businessman. He has officially made his first public endorsement for a presidential candidate. Johnson is supporting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Sunday...
Dwayne Johnson makes first political endorsement for Joe BidenDwayne Johnson has waded into the political battlefield by offering up his first-ever public endorsement for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.