Reese Witherspoon Reunites With 'Legally Blonde' Cast, Announces Third Film

It was the reunion everyone had been waiting for!

Reese Witherspoon and the cast of "Legally Blonde" reunited for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Plus, Elle Woods will be back on the big-screen fighting for justice -- while looking fabulous -- in May 2022 in "Legally Blonde 3".