OxyContin maker to plead guilty in opioid probe Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:37s - Published 1 minute ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:37s - Published OxyContin maker to plead guilty in opioid probe Purdue Pharma agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal that comes with a $8.4 billion settlement but stops short of criminally charging its executives or wealthy Sackler family owners. Conway G. Gittens has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend