OxyContin maker to plead guilty in opioid probe

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Purdue Pharma agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal that comes with a $8.4 billion settlement but stops short of criminally charging its executives or wealthy Sackler family owners.

Conway G.

Gittens has more.


Purdue Pharma to plead guilty in $8bn opioid settlement

 The landmark deal with the US Department of Justice settles the most serious claims against the OxyContin-maker.
BBC News
DOJ announces Purdue Pharma's plea deal in opioid probe [Video]

Purdue Pharma LP agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal with U.S. prosecutors that imposed significant penalties exceeding $8 billion, though the lion's share will go largely unpaid.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:10Published

OxyContin maker Purdue reaches plea deal in opioid probe

Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin, the powerful prescription painkiller that experts...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsBBC News



OxyContin maker nears guilty plea in opioid probe [Video]

[NFA] Purdue Pharma, the OxyContin maker controlled by members of the wealthy Sackler family, is nearing an agreement to plead guilty to criminal charges as part of a broader deal to resolve U.S...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:24Published