'Planned to give magical performance': RCB's Siraj on his phenomenal spell

After gaining a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Mohammed Siraj said RCB supported him and he had planned to give a magical performance.

"RCB support me a lot.

My plan was to give a magical performance for RCB.

I had planned that I will do something different for RCB," said Siraj.