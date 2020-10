ABC exclusive interview for Breonna Taylor shooting

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:10s - Published 5 minutes ago

Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly was one of the officers who burst through the door of Breonna Taylor's apartment when they were executing a search warrant.

Now to an ABC News exclusive interview with one of the Louisville police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting.

INVOLVED IN THE BREONNA TAYLORSHOOTING.SERGEANT JONATHAN MATTINGLY WASONE OF THE OFFICERS WHO BURSTTHROUGH THE DOOR OF BREONNATAYLOR'S APARTMENT WHEN THEYWERE EXECUTING A SEARCHWARRANT.OFFICERS WERE INVESTIGATING ASUSPECTED DRUG OPERATIONALLEGEDLY LINKED TO TAYLOR'SBOYFRIEND.BREONNA'S BOYFRIEND, KENNETHWALKER -- A LEGAL GUN OWNER,FIRED A SHOT - LATER TELLINGINVESTIGATORS HE FIRED BECAUSEHE DIDN'T KNOW WHO WAS BURSTINGTHROUGH THE DOORMICHAEL STRAHAN: KENNETH WALKERSAID THAT HE AND BREONNA WERE--AND-- AND-- AND WHAT DO YOU SAYTO THAT?

JON MATTINGLY: MAYBEHE DIDN'T.MICHAEL STRAHAN: BUT THEREARE-- THERE ARE ALSO 11NEIGHBORS WHO SAID THE SAMETHING THAT HE SAID.JON MATTINGLY: THOSE 11NEIGHBORS ALSO SAID WE DIDN'TKNOCK.// KENNETH WALKER SAYS WEKNOCKED.THE OTHER WITNESS SAYS WEKNOCKED.SO IF YOU DIDN'T HEAR US KNOCK,YOU'RE NOT GONNA HEAR USANNOUNCE.ONLY ONE OFFICER WAS WEARING ABODY CAMERA DURING THEEXECUTION OF THE WARRANT THATNIGHT - BUT IT WASN'T TURNED ON.NO OFFICERS HAVE BEEN CHARGEDIN DIRECT CONNECTION TOTAYLOR'S DEATH.BUT ONE OFFICER WAS CHARGED --FOR ENDANGERING NEIGHBORS WHENHE OPENED FIRE.TIMES IS NO