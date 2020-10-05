Global  
 

Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks'

When it comes to getting people to get their checkbooks out to contribute to a presidential reelection campaign, having a first lady speak is a deal-closer.

But according to CNN, America's current FLOTUS, First lady Melania Trump, is giving stumping a miss this season.

In a historic break from precedent, Mrs. Trump has yet to set foot on the campaign trail this year even as her husband, President Donald Trump, fights for votes.


